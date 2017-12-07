Why We Love To Queue

The new Gong Cha outlet opened at SingPost Centre on Friday. Queues started forming on Thursday night.

It’s easy to chalk things up to kiasu-ism or #fomo, but such throwaway terms barely begin to scratch the surface of why we do it. While kiasuism is certainly a powerful motivator (I mean, it’s what got me through school) I think there are several other forces at play.

Queueing artificially increases the value of the item. The perceived value of something is influenced by what you pay for it. So if you fork out $1,000 for a bag, it will seem more valuable than if you had dropped $10 on it. In the same vein, if I paid six hours of my life for that cup of Gong Cha, I’m going to think it tastes pretty darn delicious.

This also has a social impact, where people assume that a queue in front of something = good. Long queue in front of hawker stall = tasty, which means that more people will join the queue, which in turn drives up the perceived value of the food.

The draw of being an early adopter. Getting something before everyone else confers on the early adopter some kind of exclusive status, a sort of rarity and privilege that money can’t buy.

This is probably why my Facebook feed was awash with pictures of people and their iPhone Xs when the handset first became available. They were hoping that the picture would say “I’m cool, I’m in the know”, and not “I’m exhausted, I just queued 10 hours for this”.