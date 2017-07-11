Stirr Interviews Travel BFFs

There are only two people in the world who know you better than yourself: Your mother, and that travel buddy who's always with you on the fly.

Stand to win 30,000 KrisFlyer miles for your next holiday when you head to the UOB Cards Facebook page and comment on their Ultimate Travel Bucket List Contest post with your bucket list to-dos!

----------

Planning to go off the beaten path for your next holiday? The new KrisFlyer UOB can help. KrisFlyer UOB is the first debit card+ account in Singapore that rewards you with KrisFlyer miles when you spend and save! This new way to bank and fly lets you earn KrisFlyer miles instead of interest.

For example, with a monthly deposit balance of $20,000 and monthly spend of $1,000, you stand to earn 16,800 KrisFlyer miles within a year- which can go towards redeeming a round trip via Singapore Airlines or SilkAir to nearby destinations such as Jakarta, Kuching or Langkawi.

Find out where KrisFlyer UOB can take you here