Is the old Taylor Swift dead? Her music video suggests otherwise

For sure, it is an aesthetic extravaganza, thanks to the brilliance of director Joseph Kahn, who also helmed the music videos for Swift’s Bad Blood, Blank Space and other iconic songs like Britney Spears’ Toxic and Eminem and Rihanna’s Love The Way You Lie.

The attention to detail is also a treasure trove for trivia hunters.

One of the graveyard tombs, for instance, belongs to Nils Sjoberg - Swift’s secret pen name on ex-lover Calvin Harris’ hit This Is What You Came For. Meanwhile, the lone dollar bill in the bathtub of jewels is a simultaneous reference to Kim Kardashian’s robbery in Paris and Swift’s symbolic $1 award in the groping case against DJ David Mueller.

But even the prettiest and wittiest imagery in the world can be tainted by venom.

Swift uses just about every chance she gets to lash out at those who have dared to cross her.

In one scene, her dancers wear I <3 TS tees, not unlike what ex-beau Tom Hiddleston once wore to the beach.