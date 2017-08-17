Must Singaporeans Go Foreign to Get Famous?

Homegrown Singaporean singer/artist/author/actor/filmmaker struggles to carve out a name for himself here, strikes out overseas, makes it big on the international stage, and finally gets the attention of Singaporeans.

Sounds familiar?

No surprise there, given how this has been the tried and tested formula for success for many of our local talents.

Take the Sing! China competition for instance.

Nathan Hartono has been performing in talent contests and charity concerts since he was 14, but it took appearing and coming in second on the China reality television show last year to propel him to bona fide stardom.

Suddenly, all of Singapore took notice, taking him from the boy who croons jazz standards to the man who appears on every other magazine and just about every Milo commercial.

This year, we have not one, but four hopefuls from Singapore following in Hartono’s footsteps.

Regardless of whether they emerge champion, one could argue that Joanna Dong, Curley Gao, Stella Seah and Olinda Cho are already winners.

For not only does their exposure in China bode well for their foray into the Chinese music market, they now also have the backing of Singaporeans who would otherwise not have known about or forgotten them.

Cho may have been a Singapore Idol alum, but 13 years since we saw her finish third on the show’s first season, she’s back on everybody’s lips.

Dong, too, is no stranger to showbiz here, but Sing! China has put her before a larger audience that did not necessarily listen to her jazz music or watch her in musicals.