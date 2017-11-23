I'm A Slave 4 U, Social Media

Don’t ask me how or when it started.

All I know is, at some point over the past few years, I became a hopeless slave to social media.

I first noticed the symptoms one night last year, when I was curled up on my bed with my phone in hand, aimlessly scrolling through Facebook - out of muscle memory rather than necessity.

Come to think of it, there was really nothing spectacular happening on my newsfeed - just the usual Shanghaiist video about wacky street life in China, another soppy Thai commercial and too many wedding and baby photos to keep track of.

But there I was scrolling, and scrolling, and scrolling - searching for something more to soothe my sleepy soul - that one article or photo or video or gif or meme that could change my life forever.

It’s like digging through that discount bin at an Anglo-Chinese second-hand store - the best stuff is always yet to be.

Yet the only thing I really found was sleep, which I realised the painful way when my phone hit the floor with a thud and jolted me out of slumber. Even though common sense nudged to put my phone down and call it a night, I just couldn’t.

It was almost as if I was possessed and some invisible force was compelling me to

just…

keep…

scrolling...

I woke up the next morning feeling like crap.

TOXIC

I’m pretty sure I spend more time on social media every day than I do sleeping.

My record for time taken to craft an Instagram caption is three hours - from 5am to 8am one morning after a night out drinking with friends. And that’s excluding another agonising hour spent picking the perfect filter, ensuring that the geotagging is accurate and the hashtags are not too obscure.

I tell myself it’s okay because it just means I’m a detail-oriented perfectionist who cares about the crucial things in life, like sentence syntax and image saturation.

But I know better. The obsession doesn’t stop after my post goes up.

I gather a toxic level of satisfaction keeping tabs on who has liked or commented on my photos and videos. Nothing gives me more pleasure than soaking in all the hearts, smileys and thumbs-ups while cleansing out my bowels in the morning.

My replies to comments are almost always belated because I can spend up to a few weeks mulling over the most appropriate comeback.

My mental notes are equally incriminating.

“Oh wow, I haven’t seen this person in ages. Why is he viewing my Instagram stories but not following me? Rude.”

“Yi Han just liked all of my posts in the past month. Now that’s what you call a true friend.”

GIMME MORE

All those new-fangled features are not helping either. They claim to make life more convenient but I’d argue that they are time-consuming services that only keep me coming back for more:

Instagram stories = If your dinner doesn’t pop up here, did you really eat it? Probably not.

Multiple photos per Instagram post = More frames to filter = More sleepless nights.

Saved posts on Facebook = Infinite backlog of content I ought to catch up on when I’m free. But how can I truly be free if there are 98 saved items vying for my attention?

Reaction buttons on Facebook = At least two more seconds hovering over each post because why can’t I Love and Haha something at the same time? Whoever said my emotions are mutually exclusive?

Oh, and let’s not even mention the nostalgic trips through the archives where I re-evaluate everything in my life since joining Facebook in 2007 - from old caption choices to poor personal decisions.

Really though, why didn’t anyone tell me that wearing my dad’s banana-shaped tie to prom night was a questionable idea?