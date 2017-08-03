How A Nuisance Fluffball Strengthened Family Ties

It wasn’t love at first sight. Far from it.

He was a skinny, shivering ball, with doleful eyes and awful rust-coloured tear stains which made him look comically sad. His white fur was so cotton candy-wispy that his fragile pink frame was clearly visible through the fuzz.

My brother carried him home, cradling him close to his chest. His first night was spent curled up in the corner of the kitchen, mewling. I couldn’t bear to hear him, so I sat next to him on the cold tiled floor, comforting him until he finally fell asleep.

“Maybe we should sell him,” mum said, only half in jest. She didn’t like him very much. She’s been scared of dogs since she was bitten by one as a kid.

Despite mum’s misgivings, we kept Benito the Japanese Spitz, and he has worked his way into our hearts. Over the last five years, he’s grown from a tiny, scrappy pup to become the biggest personality in the house.

Beni joined our household at a time when the diverging threads of our lives were beginning to put a strain on the family fabric. I had just started work, and my brother was cramming his way through law school. Home-cooked meals around the dinner table, supplemented by casual conversation, were no longer the norm but a carefully-scheduled rarity.

With the arrival of Beni came not just a pet, but a catalyst for conversation. My family WhatsApp chat used to be a space for pragmatic communication: Who needs dinner? Is anyone using the car?

Now, it’s peppered with pictures of Beni sleeping in strange positions or gambolling in Botanic Gardens. The latest one from my mum is a picture of Beni sitting on the boardwalk at Labrador Park, with cranes in the background and the accompanying caption: “Very windy and choppy. Storm brewing.”